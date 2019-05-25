Zavala was promoted from Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Welington Castillo (head) was placed on the injured list, so Zavala was summoned to serve as the backup catcher in the short term. He was hitting .218/.253/.506 with six home runs and a 36.3 percent strikeout rate in 21 games at Triple-A. This will be Zavala's first taste of the majors.

