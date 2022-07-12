site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: white-soxs-seby-zavala-sitting-game-1-on-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
White Sox's Seby Zavala: Sitting Game 1 on Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Zavala will sit Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Guardians.
Zavala will get a breather in the matinee Tuesday, sitting after he went 0-for-3 in Monday's loss to the Guardians. Reese McGuire will take over at catcher and bat ninth in Game 1.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 11 min read