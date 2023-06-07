Zavala went 2-for-3 with a solo homer and a two-run homer in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over the Yankees.

Zavala was the lone source of offense for the ChiSox on Tuesday, tagging Clarke Schmidt for long balls in the third and fifth innings to drive in all three of the team's runs scored. The home runs were his third and fourth of the season and marked his first since May 6 (19 games). Tuesday's outing was also his first multi-homer game since July 31, 2021. Despite the pair of long balls, Zavala has struggled in 2023, slashing .170/.204/.318 across 93 plate appearances.