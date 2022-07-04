Zavala went 3-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 13-4 win over the Giants.

Each of Zavala's three hits knocked in Leury Garcia as the White Sox got production from the bottom-third of the order. This was Zavala's fifth multi-hit effort of the year, and his second career game of three or more hits. The 28-year-old catcher is slashing a solid .313/.333/.500 with one home run, 11 RBI, six runs scored and six doubles through 16 contests. That strong hitting has allowed Zavala to split playing time with Reese McGuire lately while Yasmani Grandal (back) is still on the injured list with no clear timeline to return.