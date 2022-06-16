Zavala went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 13-0 romp over the Tigers.

In only his third big-league game of the year, Zavala took Alex Lange deep in the fifth inning for a two-run shot, his first homer with the White Sox in 2022. The 28-year-old backstop has shown plenty of power in his career, slugging 38 homers in 214 career games for Triple-A Charlotte, and with Yasmani Grandal (back) on the shelf Zavala could see consistent work in a timeshare with Reese McGuire.