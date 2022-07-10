site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Seby Zavala: Takes seat Sunday
Zavala is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.
Zavala started the past two games and will take a seat for the series finale Sunday afternoon. Reese McGuire will step in behind the plate for the White Sox, batting ninth.
