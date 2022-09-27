Zavala was placed on the 7-day concussion injured list Tuesday.
Zavala will be eligible to return Oct. 2 in San Diego, but it's possible his season is over due to the concussion. Carlos Perez was recalled to take over the backup catcher duties.
