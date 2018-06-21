Zavala was called up to Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Zavala will get his first taste of the Triple-A level after playing in 56 games for Double-A Birmingham in 2018. The catcher has hit .271/.358/.472 with 11 home runs and 31 RBI this year, including a recent 4-for-4 showing against Chattanooga last week. Don't expect to see Zavala in the big leagues at any point this season, but he can start to make his case for the 2019 campaign during the next couple months.