The White Sox signed Dominguez to a two-year, $20 million contract Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

There's also a mutual option for 2028, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Passan says the White Sox plan to use Dominguez as their closer. Dominguez has some closer experience, having notched 40 saves in his career, including 11 in 2024 between the Phillies and Orioles. The 31-year-old is coming off a 2025 campaign that saw him collect a 3.16 ERA and 79:36 K:BB over 62.2 regular-season frames between the Orioles and Blue Jays. Dominguez boasts a career 27.9 percent strikeout rate, but free passes (career 10.5 percent walk rate) have been a problem. With Dominguez taking over the ninth inning, previous incumbent closer options Jordan Leasure and Grant Taylor will work earlier in games.