Dorhan was selected by the White Sox in the Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Drohan is a lefty with a plus changeup who contributed a 5.05 ERA and 129:72 K:BB over 123 innings between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester in 2023. The White Sox figure to keep him stretched out as a starter in spring training but could wind up stashing him in long relief if he makes the roster.