The White Sox placed Drohan (shoulder) on the 60-day injured list Thursday.

A Rule 5 selection this winter, Drohan missed the entirety of his first spring training with Chicago while recovering from left shoulder nerve decompression surgery. According to MLB.com, Drohan is expected to begin a throwing program shortly after the regular season begins, but his placement on the 60-day IL implies that the White Sox expect him to take nearly two months to get fully ramped up. Drohan served primary as a starter for the Red Sox's Triple-A affiliate in Worcester last season, registering a 6.37 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 93:63 K:BB in 89 innings.