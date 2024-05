Drohan (shoulder) has been transferred to Triple-A Charlotte to continue his rehab assignment, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Coming back from left shoulder nerve decompression surgery, Drohan has allowed six runs (five earned) with a 10:4 K:BB over 5.1 innings in his first five rehab appearances. The Rule 5 pick could use most, if not all, of his 30 allotted rehab days.