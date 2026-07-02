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White Sox's Shane Smith: Begins rehab at High-A

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Smith (shoulder) struck out two and allowed one hit and no walks over two innings Wednesday in a rehab start with High-A Winston-Salem.

An All-Star selection for the White Sox as a rookie Rule 5 Draft pick in 2025, Smith surrendered 10 earned runs over 8.2 innings over his first three starts this season before Chicago optioned him to Triple-A Charlotte on April 8. After making four starts for Charlotte, Smith was shelved May 2 due to a right rotator cuff strain, but he's closing in on a return to the Triple-A rotation nearly two months later. Smith could make another rehab start or two in the lower levels of the minors before Charlotte activates him.

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