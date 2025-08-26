Smith (4-7) earned the win over Kansas City on Monday, allowing one hit and one walk with three strikeouts over seven scoreless innings.

Chicago staked Smith to a 3-0 lead through one frame, and the rookie right-hander rolled with it in arguably his most impressive start of the campaign. Smith was very efficient in needing just 80 pitches (54 strikes) to get through the seven innings, and the only hit he allowed was a Mike Yastrzemski double in the third. The outstanding effort allowed Smith to snap a nine-game winless stretch, a span in which he struggled to a 7.22 ERA and 0-4 record over 38.2 frames. Monday also marked Smith's first quality start since his previous victory, which came June 10 against Houston.