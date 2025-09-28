Smith (7-8) allowed one hit over six shutout innings Sunday, striking out eight and earning a win over the Nationals.

Smith retired the first 16 batters he faced before giving up a single to Brady House. It was Smith's first quality start since Aug. 30, and he tied his season best with eight punchouts. He gave up one run and struck out 16 batters over 11 frames in his final two starts. The All-Star rookie finished his 2025 campaign with a 3.81 ERA and 145:58 K:BB through 146.1 innings. Smith posted a 3.17 ERA over his final 11 starts of the year.