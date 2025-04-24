Smith (1-1) came away with the win in Thursday's rain-shortened game against the Twins, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out seven over five scoreless innings.
Smith punched out a season-high seven batters in Thursday's outing, tossing 82 pitches (50 strikes) while generating 12 whiffs en route to his first win of 2025. It was the second time he's logged a scoreless outing and through five starts he has a 2.30 ERA and 0.95 WHIP, which rank seventh and sixth in the American League, respectively. The 25-year-old right-hander is slated to take on the Brewers at home next week.
More News
-
White Sox's Shane Smith: Allows three runs in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Shane Smith: Takes loss in quality start•
-
White Sox's Shane Smith: No backing from offense•
-
White Sox's Shane Smith: Decent in MLB debut•
-
White Sox's Shane Smith: Will be in rotation•
-
White Sox's Shane Smith: Makes Opening Day roster•