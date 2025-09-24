Smith came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Yankees, allowing one run on five hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out eight.

The right-hander only tossed 60 of 93 pitches for strikes, with his inefficiency preventing him from working deeper into the game, but his eight strikeouts tied his season high. Smith hasn't been able to complete six innings in any of his four September starts, posting a 4.95 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 25:8 K:BB over 20 innings as he alternates bad outings with good ones. He'll try to break that pattern to close out the campaign, as he lines up for one more start on the final day of 2025 on the road against the Nationals.