Smith allowed two runs on two hits and four walks while striking out three over 5.2 innings. He did not factor into the decision.

Smith cruised through 5.2 scoreless innings but got cut short of an opportunity for a quality start after walking back-to-back hitters. The Twins then rallied for five runs off Penn Murfee, taking away an opportunity at a win for Smith in his MLB debut. Smith generated lots of soft contact and showcased legit stuff. He lines up for a road start versus the Guardians next week.