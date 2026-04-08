The White Sox optioned Smith to Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday.

Smith was Chicago's Opening Day starter but finds himself back in the minors after putting up a 10.80 ERA, 2.52 WHIP and 11:9 K:BB over 8.1 innings in his first three starts. The right-hander should rejoin the Chicago rotation eventually, but he will try to get sorted out at Charlotte first. Jonathan Cannon had been on the same schedule as Smith at Charlotte and could be recalled to take the latter's spot in the big-league rotation Sunday in Kansas City.