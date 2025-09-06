Smith (5-7) earned the win against the Tigers on Friday, allowing four runs on three hits and two walks with six strikeouts over five innings.

Smith threw just 53 of 91 pitches for strikes but generated an impressive 15 whiffs and received strong support from the White Sox offense. Though he fell short of a third consecutive quality start, the 25-year-old has now completed at least five innings in six straight outings. He'll carry a 3.95 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 118:52 K:BB across 125.1 innings into a home matchup with the Rays next week.