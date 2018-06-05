White Sox's Steele Walker: Second-round pick by South Siders

The White Sox have selected Walker with the 46th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

A bat-first outfielder from Oklahoma, Walker will likely end up in left field, but may do enough at the plate to profile as an everyday player. He hit .352/.441/.606 with 13 home runs, seven steals (on 10 attempts) and a 48:31 K:BB in 216 at-bats during his junior year for the Sooners, and also has a really good track record of hitting with wood bats. A compact 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, Walker sprays the ball to all fields and also generates above-average power thanks to good loft in his swing. He is an average runner, and may be able to chip in a handful of steals in his early years in pro ball. Everything is riding on his bat, but he could be one of the first hitters from this class to reach the majors if he hits like the White Sox are expecting.