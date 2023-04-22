Piscotty signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Saturday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Piscotty hit .268/.341/.455 across his first four big-league seasons but has stumbled to a .229/.287/.378 line over the last four years. He'll be an option if an injury crisis strikes the White Sox's outfield but is unlikely to make a major impact for his new team.
