Cishek was designated for assignment Thursday.
The White Sox activated a pair of hurlers (Carlos Rodon, Aaron Bummer) from the 45-day injured list and needed to clear a couple 40-man roster spots in the process. Cishek logged a 5.40 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 20 innings this season.
