Cishek is projected for a spot in the White Sox's bullpen, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

This comes as no surprise. The White Sox inked the 33-year-old right-hander after he posted a fourth consecutive season with an ERA under three. It's just a matter of where he slots in among the late-inning crew. He was one of several offseason acquisitions to shine in spring training, striking out five over four scoreless innings. Cishek and Aaron Bummer will be the seventh and eighth inning bridges to closer Alex Colome. They are also next in line should Colome stumble.