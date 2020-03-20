White Sox's Steve Cishek: Projected for 2020 bullpen
Cishek is projected for a spot in the White Sox's bullpen, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
This comes as no surprise. The White Sox inked the 33-year-old right-hander after he posted a fourth consecutive season with an ERA under three. It's just a matter of where he slots in among the late-inning crew. He was one of several offseason acquisitions to shine in spring training, striking out five over four scoreless innings. Cishek and Aaron Bummer will be the seventh and eighth inning bridges to closer Alex Colome. They are also next in line should Colome stumble.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sale set for Tommy John
Tommy John surgery is never good news, but the timing of Chris Sale's could have been worse....
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, 2020 advice
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Duck Albies
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Smoak
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Santander
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 191-200
We all love a bargain, and at this stage those with solid attention spans can find some gems.