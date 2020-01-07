Cishek signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the White Sox on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The deal contains a club option for a second year at the same annual salary. The 33-year-old has never had an ERA worse than 3.58 in his 10-year career and has kept his ERA below 3.00 for four straight years, most recently posting a 2.95 ERA in 64 innings for the Cubs. His peripherals weren't particularly encouraging, as both his 21.4 percent strikeout rate and 10.9 percent walk rate were worse than league average, leading to a 4.54 FIP and a 4.95 xFIP. Cishek's career ERA (2.69) is nearly a run better than his xFIP (3.64), however, so it's possible he's the rare pitcher who can reliably outperform his underlying metrics. With 132 career saves to his name, it's possible the veteran finds his way into a ninth-inning role at some point this season, but incumbent closer Alex Colome did nothing to lose his job last season, saving 30 games while posting a 2.80 ERA.