White Sox's Steve Cishek: Reaches deal with White Sox
Cishek signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the White Sox on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The deal contains a club option for a second year at the same annual salary. The 33-year-old has never had an ERA worse than 3.58 in his 10-year career and has kept his ERA below 3.00 for four straight years, most recently posting a 2.95 ERA in 64 innings for the Cubs. His peripherals weren't particularly encouraging, as both his 21.4 percent strikeout rate and 10.9 percent walk rate were worse than league average, leading to a 4.54 FIP and a 4.95 xFIP. Cishek's career ERA (2.69) is nearly a run better than his xFIP (3.64), however, so it's possible he's the rare pitcher who can reliably outperform his underlying metrics. With 132 career saves to his name, it's possible the veteran finds his way into a ninth-inning role at some point this season, but incumbent closer Alex Colome did nothing to lose his job last season, saving 30 games while posting a 2.80 ERA.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 50 keepers based on 2019 ADP
Sure, in some leagues, it's as easy as keeping your best players, but for leagues that apply...
-
Top 150 dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are growing in popularity, but weighing present needs against future hopes...
-
Tracker: On the Akiyama, Robert signings
From what the Shogo Akiyama signing means for the Reds outfield to what Luis Robert's long-term...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Early Head-to-Head points mock draft
The winter meetings have passed and a number of players have new homes. Scott White and friends...
-
Can Bumgarner survive in Arizona?
Madison Bumgarner has seen his numbers decline in recent years, but the splits suggest he may...