Johnson (undisclosed) was traded from the Orioles to the White Sox on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations.

Johnson will be assigned to Triple-A Charlotte and will presumably fill the void in the rotation that was created by Reynaldo Lopez's promotion to the White Sox. Over 19 games (five starts) at Triple-A Norfolk this season, Johnson has posted a 5.30 ERA and 39 strikeouts over 37.1 innings.