The White Sox reinstated Wilson (back) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

The right-hander landed on the shelf in late May with a back strain but is ready to rejoin Chicago after making two rehab appearances with Triple-A Charlotte. Wilson has been a reliable high-leverage option for manager Pedro Grifol this year with six holds and a 2.84 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 19:14 K:BB across 19 innings.