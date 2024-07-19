The White Sox recalled Wilson from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.
Wilson will be back with the White Sox after being optioned July 8, supplying some bullpen depth in the wake of Michael Soroka's (shoulder) move to the injured list. Wilson owns a 3.46 ERA across 26.0 innings with the White Sox this season.
