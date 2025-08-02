Wilson earned the save after throwing two clean, shutout innings with three strikeouts during Friday's 6-3 win over the Angels.

Wilson was asked to get the final six outs of the game on Friday and looked extremely sharp while doing so, sending the Angels down in order two times in a row to pick up his second save of the season. After a tough July in which he allowed 16 hits and seven runs in nine innings pitched, the 30-year-old needed this kind of outing. The right-hander holds a 2.92 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 37 innings pitched as one of the more trusted options out of the White Sox bullpen.