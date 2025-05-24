Wilson earned the save in Friday's 4-1 win over Texas. He allowed one walk in a scoreless ninth inning without recording a hit or strikeout.

With Cam Booser and Jordan Leasure dispatched for the seventh and eighth innings, respectively, the White Sox turned to Wilson to close things out in the ninth. Wilson needed 17 pitches (11 strikes) to maneuver through the frame and came away with his first save since 2022 as a member of the Padres. The 30-year-old right-hander has a 1.72 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 13:8 K:BB across 15.2 innings this season.