The White Sox optioned Wilson to Triple-A Charlotte, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Wilson holds a 3.46 ERA with 26 strikeouts in 26 relief innings this season, but he's also been wild with 17 walks, resulting in a 5.36 FIP. Jordan Leasure is back up to take Wilson's spot in Chicago's bullpen.

