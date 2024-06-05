The White Sox sent Wilson (back) to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment.
Charlotte's game Tuesday was rained out, preventing Wilson from making his first rehab appearance. The reliever has missed just two weeks with a back strain, so he shouldn't require more than one or two rehab outings before rejoining the White Sox' bullpen.
More News
-
White Sox's Steven Wilson: Placed on IL with back injury•
-
White Sox's Steven Wilson: Blows save chance•
-
White Sox's Steven Wilson: Shipped to ChiSox•
-
Padres' Steven Wilson: Not ready for mound work•
-
Padres' Steven Wilson: Shelved with hip inflammation•
-
Padres' Steven Wilson: Stung by wildness Sunday•