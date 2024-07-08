The White Sox optioned Wilson to Triple-A Charlotte.
Wilson holds a 3.46 ERA with 26 strikeouts in 26 relief innings this season, but he's also been wild with 17 walks, resulting in a 5.36 FIP. Jordan Leasure was called up from Charlotte to take Wilson's spot in Chicago's bullpen.
