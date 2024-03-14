The Padres traded Wilson, Drew Thorpe, Samuel Zavala and Jairo Iriarte to the White Sox on Wednesday in exchange for Dylan Cease, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Wilson logged a 3.91 ERA and 1.17 WHIP across 53 innings last season with the Padres, though he spent the final month of the year on the IL due to left hip inflammation. His hip doesn't appear to be an issue heading into this season, however, as he's pitched six scoreless innings so far during spring training while striking out 10 batters and walking seven. Wilson will immediately become one of the more reliable arms in Chicago's bullpen and could potentially be in the mix for save opportunities if he starts strong in 2024.