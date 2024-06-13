Wilson (1-3) allowed an unearned run on a hit and a walk in one-third of an inning, taking the extra-inning loss to the Mariners on Wednesday.

Wilson missed three weeks with a back strain, and this was his first appearance back. While he threw 10 of 14 pitches for strikes -- his walk was an intentional one to Dominic Canzone -- Wilson ended up with the loss when Mitch Haniger hit a walk-off single. Through 19.1 innings this season, Wilson has a 2.79 ERA despite a 1.34 WHIP and 19:15 K:BB. He's added six holds and a blown save, so there's a chance he could see some high-leverage work, though there's not much of that to go around for the worst team in the majors.