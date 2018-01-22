White Sox's T.J. House: Inks NRI deal with White Sox
House signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox which includes an invitation to spring training, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.
As has been the case in each of the previous three seasons, House spent most of the 2017 campaign in the minors, compiling a 4.32 ERA and 1.59 WHIP across 24 starts (133.1 innings) with Triple-A Buffalo. He enjoyed another brief stint in the majors, allowing one run across a pair of relief appearances (2.0 innings) with the Blue Jays before being designated for assignment and sent back to the minors. House will fight for a spot on the White Sox's Opening Day roster, though he'll more likely open the season as organizational pitching depth.
More News
-
Sleepers 1.0: Dozen value targets
Heath Cummings offers 12 sleepers who look like they'll be undervalued in Fantasy Baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 1.0
Relief pitcher is its own animal, valued mostly for its impact in one category. Scott White...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0
The way the starting pitcher role has evolved over the last five years, the delineation between...
-
Outfield Tiers 1.0
Outfield is a monstrous position with monstrous tiers that work differently than they do in...
-
Risky pitchers, old guys headline busts
Heath Cummings says you shouldn't chase career years, and walks you through his other types...
-
Third Base Tiers 1.0
Third base is strong at the top, but is it as deep in the middle? Scott White looks at the...