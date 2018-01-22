House signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox which includes an invitation to spring training, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

As has been the case in each of the previous three seasons, House spent most of the 2017 campaign in the minors, compiling a 4.32 ERA and 1.59 WHIP across 24 starts (133.1 innings) with Triple-A Buffalo. He enjoyed another brief stint in the majors, allowing one run across a pair of relief appearances (2.0 innings) with the Blue Jays before being designated for assignment and sent back to the minors. House will fight for a spot on the White Sox's Opening Day roster, though he'll more likely open the season as organizational pitching depth.