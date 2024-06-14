Banks earned a save against Seattle on Thursday, striking out two batters in one perfect inning.

Michael Kopech got the opportunity to notch a save in the ninth frame, but he blew the chance by serving up a game-tying solo shot to Julio Rodriguez. Chicago was able to push across a run in the top of the 10th, and Banks was handed the ball with a chance to earn a save in the bottom of that frame. The left-hander looked good doing so, fanning the first two batters he faced before ending the game by inducing a flyout. Banks is just 2-for-5 in save chances this season and has a 4.73 ERA though 32.1 innings, and he isn't likely to see consistent save chances despite Kopech's struggles in the closer role.