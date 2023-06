Banks is expected to be recalled to serve as the 27th man for the White Sox in Thursday's doubleheader versus the Yankees, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Banks holds a 3.38 ERA in four appearances with the White Sox this season and a 3.13 ERA and 30:3 K:BB across 23 relief innings with Triple-A Charlotte. He'll offer the club a bullpen arm capable of going multiple frames.