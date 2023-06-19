Banks will serve as the White Sox's opening pitcher for Monday's game against the Rangers, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

During stops in the majors and minors this season, Banks has made 11 appearances spanning between two and three innings, and while he shouldn't be expected to work deep enough into Monday's contest to qualify for a win, he'll likely offer more length than the typical opener. Once Banks exits the contest, the White Sox could turn to Jesse Scholtens to cover multiple innings behind him.