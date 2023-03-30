site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Tanner Banks: Optioned to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Banks was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte by the White Sox on Thursday.
Banks missed out on an Opening Day bullpen assignment but should get his opportunity soon enough. He posted a 3.06 ERA over 35 appearances last season.
