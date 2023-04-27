site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Tanner Banks: Optioned to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Banks was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte by the White Sox on Thursday.
Banks has yielded three runs over eight relief innings during his time in the majors this season. The 31-year-old is clearing out to make room for Lucas Giolito's return from the bereavement list.
