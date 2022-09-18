site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Tanner Banks: Recalled from Triple-A
Banks was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
With Johnny Cueto (illness) potentially unavailable, the White Sox wanted to add a fresh bullpen arm. Banks has a 3.26 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 40:17 K:BB in 47 innings through 32 appearances in the majors.
