Banks worked in relief in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Cardinals, covering two innings and striking out four while allowing one earned run on one hit and one walk.

Banks was making his first appearance since June 30, when he started in Oakland in what ended up being a tandem arrangement with Jesse Scholtens. The White Sox elected to hand Scholtens a start this past week against Toronto, so he looks as though he'll retain a back-end rotation spot over Banks for the time being.