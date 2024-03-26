Banks will be a member of the White Sox's bullpen to begin the regular season, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Banks has been a key contributor out of the team's bullpen for the last two seasons, throwing a combined 124 innings. He hasn't been used in high-leverage roles, however, as he has just one career save and two career holds. Even so, manager Pedro Grifol has stated that the White Sox will not enter the season with a defined closer, so Banks could enter the picture if he starts the season well.