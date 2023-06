Chicago recalled Banks from Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Banks is recalled after the White Sox placed Liam Hendriks on the 15-day injured list with elbow inflammation. Banks has been effective at the major-league level with a career 3.10 ERA in 61 innings over 39 appearances, and he'll likely be a multi-inning middle relief option for the White Sox while he's with the club.