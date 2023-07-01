Banks (0-3) allowed four earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out three to take the loss Friday against the Athletics.

Banks started his third consecutive game, with Friday's outing marking the longest appearance of his season. He's had poor results in the new role, allowing eight earned runs across 10.1 innings to go along with a more impressive 10:3 K:BB. It's unlikely that Banks will be stretched out as a traditional starter, though he may continue in the hybrid role so long as Mike Clevinger (biceps) is out.