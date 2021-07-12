The White Sox have selected McDougal with the 155th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

The 6-foot-6, 210-pound righty is an Oregon commit out of Silverado High School in Las Vegas, Nevada. McDougal sits mid-90s with his fastball and throws a below-average changeup. His best pitch, however, is an above-average breaking ball that he effectively manipulates the shape and velocity of. A complicated delivery leads to unremarkable command and may restrict McDougal to relief work at the next level.