McDougal had to be removed from Wednesday's start with Triple-A Charlotte after one inning due to right forearm tightness, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

McDougal needed only 13 pitches to complete a perfect opening frame, but he was injured while warming up before the second inning and was removed. The right-hander will undergo further testing before more is known about his condition. McDougal holds a 3.00 ERA and 27:13 K:BB over 24 innings in the early going at Charlotte. He had been knocking on the door for a promotion to the majors but now faces uncertainty.