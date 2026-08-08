White Sox's Tanner McDougal: Joining big club

The White Sox are expected to recall McDougal from Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

McDougal rose through Chicago's farm system as a starter, but he's worked as a reliever since returning from a forearm injury in July and will presumably remain in that role with the Sox. He owns a 2.86 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 40:20 K:BB across 34.2 innings at Triple-A but has given up six runs in just 8.2 frames following his stint on the IL, so he likely won't receive many high-leverage opportunities in the majors.