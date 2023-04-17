McDougal (elbow) made his season debut last Thursday for Single-A Kannapolis, striking out three over 3.1 scoreless innings while walking five and giving up no hits. Kannapolis placed him on the 7-day injured list one day later.

Pitching in a game for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery in October 2021, McDougal did well to keep Delmarva off the scoreboard but struggled mightily with his efficiency. Kannapolis' decision to move him to the IL immediately following the outing could hint that McDougal experienced a setback with his surgically repaired elbow, though no update on his status has been provided.